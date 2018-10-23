Spicy Buckwheat Pancakes

I used Orgran Buckwheat Pancake mix to make some spicy pancakes. Buckwheat is not a grain but a fruit seed and part of the rhubarb family of plants. This link gives you more information about Buckwheat.

Ingredients for 5 pancakes:

½ cup buckwheat pancake mix

1 small onion -grated

1 fresh green chilly chopped into small pieces

small bunch of freshly chopped coriander

small piece of grated ginger

2 gloves of garlic minced using a garlic press

½ tsp. salt

pinch of turmeric

2-3 tbls oil

1. Transfer the pancake mix into a mixing bowl. Add the onions, ginger, garlic, green chillies, coriander, salt, turmeric to the pancake mix.

2. Add 2 tablespoons of cooking oil to the mixture and mix it all using a spoon.

3. Add half a cup of water to the mixture and stir.

4. This water should be enough but if you feel that the mixture is thick and you can a couple of tablespoons of water.

5. Grease and heat a non stick frying pan with oil. Rub off the excess oil using a kitchen paper. Pour in a small ladle of the pancake mix and using a tablespoon, spread it into a circle.

6. Once the little air bubbles start to appear, it should be easy to turn the pancake over. If the pancakes feel dry, you can add a couple of drops of oil to allow them to brown.

7. Cook until golden brown on both sides. Finish making all the pancakes in the same manner. I didn’t need to add much oil to the pancakes and they cooked fine and tasted great too.

8. Serve them hot with your favourite sauce.