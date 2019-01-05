Spending the Perfect Week-Long Honeymoon in Thailand

A honeymoon is a very meaningful time in a couple’s life. It’s a marker for what’s to come, a time to reflect, look forward and simply enjoy some time off relaxing. A memorable honeymoon doesn’t require the most expensive, top of the line getaway to a luxury resort.

All you need is some time in a location where you can unwind and give no thought to the endeavors of the outside world, letting you focus on what, or rather who matters most. Thailand is very much suitable for a honeymoon. It’s not expensive, but still offers all the amenities, activities and accommodation options that you want in a good honeymoon location.

Day 1 to 2: Phuket

After booking your flights and making all the necessary arrangements, you’ll be making your way to Phuket’s international airport. Here you will find yourself in the heart of Thailand, leaving you with a lot to discover about the local people and culture.

A 30-minute drive to the city center has beautiful views of the tropical countryside. Once you enter the city, you can explore the countless markets, eateries and festivals that take place around the year. The evening of day two can be spent at the romantic Patong beach.

Day 3 to 4: Phi Phi Island

Phi Phi Island is one of the most iconic locations in Thailand, and for good reason; it’s absolutely beautiful. The warm, clear waters are ever so welcoming, and the magical views of the landscape and surrounding open sea is unlike anything you can find anywhere else.

Be sure to take a trip to the nearby Phang Na Bay, where you and your loved one can make the most of the exotic buffets and exceptional eateries. There are also many shopping opportunities here, as well as another beach where you can spend the day relaxing or doing some fun activities.

Day 4 to 6: Relaxing in Pattaya

Now that you’ve done some exploring and taken in all that Thailand has to offer, it’s time to settle down for a few days and turn your getaway into a true honeymoon. There are many beach front hotels in Pattaya where you can book affordable accommodation with all the amenities.

If you don’t want to spend the entire duration of your stay indoors, you’ll be glad to know that the resort city has a lot to offer when you step outside. The coastline is loaded with beautiful views and fun-filled activities. Head into town and you can spend some time at the popular Walking Street.

Day 7: Bangkok

No trip to Thailand is complete without a visit to Bangkok. Plenty of cultural sites, eateries and markets will make the last day of your honeymoon truly magical.

It’s impossible not to leave satisfied from your weeklong experience. It’s something that both you and your significant other will cherish forever – no matter what happens further down the line. So, when you’re asked about honeymoon plans, you can now say with confidence that you two are sorted.

