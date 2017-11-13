Spanish Romesco Sauce

Ingredients:

1 Orange capsicum

1 teaspoon chilli flakes

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 clove garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

120 g almonds

Method:

1. In a dry pan roast the almonds for 5 minutes stirring intermittently so that they dont’t burn.

2. Remove from pan and allow to cool.

3. Wash the orange capsicum and thread it on a skewer.

4. Roast the capsicum in the flame of your cooker, keep turning it so that the pepper chars evenly.

5. Once pepper is roasted put it in a zip loc bag for 10 minutes.

6. After 10 minutes wash off the charred skin from the pepper and cut it in half, remove the seeds and the membrane and chop finely.

7. In a grinder grind the toasted almonds and keep aside.

8. In a blender jug add the roasted capsicum, chilli flakes, vinegar, salt and lemon juice and blend to a fine puree.

9. In a pan add the olive oil and when it is hot add the garlic and sauté it.Add the garlic and oil to the blender together with the ground almonds and blend again for a few seconds to combine ingredients.

10. Adjust seasoning if required. Transfer to serving bowl and serve as a dip with tortilla chips.

NB- The Romesco sauce can be used added to any vegetable or pasta .