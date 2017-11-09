City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Spanish Paprika and Saffron Rice

Spanish Paprika and Saffron Rice

Sweet paprika and saffron infused rice.

Ingredients:

120 g Basmati rice
240 ml hot water
Pinch of saffron
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon paprika
1 tablespoon olive oil

Method:

1. Wash the rice and soak it for  30 minutes in cold water.

2. In a bowl add two tablespoons of hot water and the saffron and keep aside for saffron to release its colour.

3. Add oil in a large pan with a lid and wait for it to heat up.

4. Drain the rice and add it to the hot oil , sauté the rice for a couple of minutes until all the grains are coated in oil.

5. Add the paprika and salt to the rice together with the saffron infused water.Mix the spices into the rice.

6. Add the hot water and bring the rice to boil. Reduce the heat to lowest setting, cover the rice and cook for 25 minutes.(Do not open the pan lid in this time)

7. After 25 minutes, open the lid all the water will be absorbed and rice should be cooked. Fluff up the rice with a fork.

8. Transfer the rice to a serving platter.Sprinkle some paprika and additional saffron strands on the rice to garnish.

 

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
