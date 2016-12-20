Spanish Chicken and Chorizo

Keifer Derrin of food blog DonkeyFodder.com shares his recipe for a favourite Spanish chicken dish flavoured with smoky chorizo.

This is another of my favourite dishes that over the years has become a regular one. You can serve it with rice, bulgar wheat but I prefer cous cous. What I really love about this dish is the wonderful chorizo flavour that seeps into the tomato sauce, with its gorgeous smoky taste. Chorizo piccante has a great chilli kick, but if you cannot get this type, or you don’t like spicy foods, then just get the normal chorizo.

This is another of those dishes that improves the longer you cook it, but it’s fine if you just cook for 25-35 minutes, depending on the size of the chicken thighs.

Ingredients

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic finely chopped

8 chicken thighs, skin removed

1 chroizo picante, peel off skin and cut into cubes

400g tin chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato puree

1 tbsp paprika

50g black pitted olives, sliced or whole

2 bay leaves

salt and pepper to season

Method

Put chicken in a bowl and mix together with the paprika. Put the olive oil in a pan, heat then add the onion and garlic and gently fry until the onion is soft.

Put the chicken in the pan and stir in with the onions and garlic and cook for a 2-3 minutes, ensuring all the paprika goes into the pan. Add in the chorizo and also cook for about 2-3 minutes.

Add in the tinned tomatoes and tomato puree, olives and bay leaves, stir. Bring to a fast boil and then lower the heat and simmer for 25-30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Serve in a bowl with the cous cous.

For more delicious recipes, visit DonkeyFodder.com

