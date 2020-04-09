Spaghetti with Mixed Vegetables and Orange Juice

A couple of weeks ago, I had dinner at a lovely vegetarian restaurant in London where I picked up a recipe card for this dish. It’s a really nice touch when a restaurant is happy to share their recipes with their customers. I had to make a few changes to the recipe as I did not have all the ingredients at the time. The dish turned out great and I hope you will enjoy making it too.

Ingredients for 4 servings:

300 grams spaghetti

300 grams mixed vegetables (I used carrots, broccoli, green beans , green peas and cauliflower)

500 mls semi skimmed milk

100 mls freshly squeezed orange juice

100 mls vegetable bouillon

1 tablespoon olive oil

30 grams fine corn flour

1 teaspoon of salt to add to pasta when it’s boiling

1 teaspoon of olive oil to add to pasta when it is boiling

Salt and pepper to taste

Oregano to garnish

Method:

1. In one saucepan, take plenty of water, add 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon olive oil to it and cook the mixed vegetables and pasta. (I cook them together but you can cook them separately too if you like)

2. In a second saucepan, mix the cold milk, orange juice, vegetable bouillon.

3. Put this to boil and keep stirring it all the time to ensure that the milk doesn’t separate. I was also worried about mixing orange juice and milk but it works fine as long as you keep stirring the mixture.

4. Once the milk boils, add the corn flour and keep stirring until the sauce thickens.

5. Drain the vegetables and paste.

6. Add the white sauce to the vegetables and pasta and mix. The sauce does thicken as it cools and coats the pasta.





7. Add the remaining olive oil, salt and pepper and oregano and serve immediately.

8. This dish was nice and creamy and the addition of fresh orange juice gives it a lovely tangy flavour.

