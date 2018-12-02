Spaghetti with Chicken and Peppers

As I said in a previous post I am in Dubai for two months and am currently sitting in my very spacious hotel room/apartment. I have a big bedroom with en suite bathroom, the lounge/diner is twice the size than my own in London, as is the kitchen in fact I think it’s about four times bigger. The BIG problems with the kitchen is, it’s seriously lacking in everything. I have two electric hobs that quickly throw out a lot of heat, but I have only one saucepan, one frying pan and a kettle that takes ages to boil. In fact it’s quicker for me to call room service for hot water than to wait for the kettle. But we adapt and make changes to the way we do things and work with what we have. I also have no oven, but it looks like my microwave can be used as a grill, but have yet to “play” with it. As a microwave it is slow but it works.

Being someone who loves to cook it’s going to be interesting creating food with such little equipment. This is the first dish that I have attempted to cook since I’ve been here. I used chicken thighs, as they have more flavour than chicken breasts and they don’t dry out whilst cooking. It was fun de-boning them with a small serrated knife, but I managed and didn’t cut myself. It wasn’t the best recipe and it’s won’t set the world alight, but it was a healthy and light dish that could become a typical meal whilst I’m in here as it was very quick and easy.

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, finely sliced

1 clove of garlic, finely chopped

4 chicken thighs, skin removed, de-boned and roughly chopped

2 peppers, de seeded and sliced

400g tinned tomatoes

2 tsp dried thyme

salt and pepper to season

Place the oil into a pan and turn on the hob. Add the onion and garlic and cook until soft, about 5-10 minutes stirring occasionally.

Add the chicken and cook until all the outside edge of the chicken is white about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the peppers and mix into the chicken mixture. Add the tinned tomatoes, dried thyme and season

Cook for about 15 minutes or until the chicken is done. Serve with pasta or rice.

© 2018 – 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.