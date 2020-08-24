Our skin can certainly go through a lot – and we’re probably not helping it if we spend too much time outdoors in the sun without ample sunscreen protection, for example, or if we’re constantly using low-quality skincare products that are filled with harmful ingredients. If your skin isn’t looking as great as you’d want it to look and you feel that you should be taking more proper care of your skin, it doesn’t have to be complicated. Just bear a few of these things in mind and establish healthier skin habits, and you should be on your way to having more beautiful skin. Do you want to know what things you can do, then, to beautify your skin? Here are some simple and easy ways to take care of – and rejuvenate – your skin.

Even if you’re the type who loves spending time in the great outdoors and soaking in the sun’s rays, this doesn’t mean that you can’t protect your skin. Sunscreen is essential if you plan to stay out for long periods, especially if you are spending a day at the sea or park or playing a sport. Your sunscreen should have a wide spectrum, and it should have at least 15 SPF or more.

It’s also important to moisturise your skin, especially if you are prone to having dry skin. Make sure to choose a moisturiser that’s right for the type of skin you have, however, and if you want something you can use daily, choose one with SPF as well. Brands such as SkinCeuticals have an array of excellent serums, creams, and moisturisers that are safe and effective for different skin types.

You should also manage your stress levels. Granted, this may well be easier said than done what with our hectic lifestyles and demanding careers, but you can still do it provided you establish good habits, such as making sure you get enough sleep (seven or eight hours a day is ideal), set good and reasonable limitations for yourself, and reduce your list of to-dos to only those that are really essential or important. You should also invest in me-time – time where you can do the things you love and enjoy and just forget about your other worries and concerns. Some examples include spending time at the spa or getting a massage, treating yourself to a relaxing shopping excursion, having dinner or brunch with friends, and the like.

Eat healthily, and you’d be surprised at how great your skin will look if you just change a few of your habits and carefully choose the kind of food you consume. Although it is yet to be proven, eating processed or refined foods may affect your skin’s health. But here’s the thing – processed and refined foods aren’t healthy for your entire body, anyway, so this is already reason enough to stay away from it. Also, make it a point to eat more fruit and vegetables and consume more lean protein and whole-grain foods. For further improvement not just to your skin but also to your overall health, have a diet that’s rich in Omega-3, which you can usually get from a fish diet.

Lastly, whilst it’s excellent to pay attention to hygiene, try to avoid spending too long a time in the shower or bath because this can remove essential skin oils as well.

Image attributed to Pixabay.com

© 2020, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.