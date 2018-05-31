Solo – A Star Wars Movie



Solo – A Star Wars Story is another stand alone instalment. Set between Revenge of the Sith & A New Hope. An origin story of Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) in how he became a smuggler and obtained his beloved Millennium Falcon.

It all starts on Corellia, a world ruled by gangs and crime syndicates. It’s a harsh place and you have to be ruthless to survive. A deal goes wrong and the young Han is left to explain why he’s come back without the goods.

A fight breaks out and he escapes with his friend and love interest Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke). He’s stolen some expensive crystals and is willing to exchange them for passage out of Coreilla. At the checkpoint the Imperial officer excepts but Qi’ra is whisked away by another group and he’s forced to go on alone.

He joins the Imperial Navy but because he can’t keep his mouth shut he is expelled and has to join the infantry. During one land battle he realises the people he’s with aren’t Imperials but smugglers impersonating Imperials. Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson), his wife Val (Thandie Newton) and Rio Durant (voiced by Jon Favreau) are out for their own gain. Han tries to get on their team, so he escape the planet. His goal is to get back to Corellia and rescue Qi’ra. Beckett dislikes Han on first sight and betrays him and throws him to a monster.

The monster is… Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and this is how they form a bond as Han can speak Wookie. From there the duo join forces and embark on some thrilling adventures where he meets Lando Calrissian and gets his first sight of the Falcon. When Han discovers some secrets his whole life risks being turned upside down.

I really liked this movie. So much better than the dreary Last Jedi. Sharp and pacy. It has some very good character moments as well. The slow parts didn’t feel heavy or dull. The new actors are believable as younger versions of established characters.

The effects are brilliant and there’s some very good battles and manoeuvres. The Falcon itself gets some very good screen time with some amazing flying sequences performed. The inside was very familiar and I’m glad they chose not to change anything.

The Imperials are not featured as much as the crime syndicates. However this makes sense as Han is essentially a smuggler – he’s hiding from Imperials rather than engaging them.

There’s a few twists and turns to keep the action going and sometimes you are left guessing people‘s real agenda.

It’s a 8/10 from me. A good ride, characters and story. I think it’s a must have for any Star Wars film collection and provides some interesting insights to how things under the Empire were for some planets.

Image reproduced from Wide Movie.

Trailer reproduced from Star Wars.



© 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

About Erzi Paris Erzi Paris lives in London and loves writing, going to the theatre and watching films. Always abreast of celebrity news, his biggest hope is to be a reporter. He likes keep-fit too. His favourite authors are Michael Crichton, JK Rowling, Suzanne Collins and Rosalind Miles. View all posts by Erzi Paris → Erzi Paris lives in London and loves writing, going to the theatre and watching films. Always abreast of celebrity news, his biggest hope is to be a reporter. He likes keep-fit too. His favourite authors are Michael Crichton, JK Rowling, Suzanne Collins and Rosalind Miles.