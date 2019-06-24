Snowflake Lemon Shortbread

Rich melt in the mouth shortbread with a lovely citrus zing.

Preparation time- 20 minutes

Chilling Time- 30 minutes

Baking time – 10-12 minutes

Makes 22

Ingredients:

180 grams / 6 oz plain flour

60 grams / 2 oz sugar

120 grams /4 oz butter

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon milk

Icing:

4 tablespoons icing sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon water approx

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees C / 350 degrees F

2. In a bowl cream together the sugar and butter.

3. Add the lemon zest, milk and flour and make a dough.

4. Wrap the dough in cling wrap and chill for 30 minutes.

5. After the dough has chilled, roll it out on a dusted surface and cut out snowflake shaped short bread.

6. Place shortbread on baking tray and bake for 10-12 mins until slightly golden.

7. Remove from oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool.

8. In a bowl sieve the icing sugar, add the lemon juice and littlewater to form a thick dropping consistency icing that holds shape when piped.(The amount of water to add is approx and make sure the icing is not too runny otherwise you won’t be able to pipe with it.)

9.Make icing bag from greaseproof paper.( See the video here.)

10.Fill the cones with prepared icing and ice the shortbread with the icing.

Allow the icing to set for few hours before wrapping the short bread in cellophane for gifts.

