City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Snowflake Lemon Shortbread

Snowflake Lemon Shortbread

  By | | ,





Rich melt in the mouth lemon shortbread with a lovely citrus zing.

Ingredients:

180 grams / 6 oz plain flour
60 grams / 2 oz sugar
120 grams /4 oz  butter
Zest of 1 lemon
1 tablespoon milk

Icing:
4 tablespoons icing sugar
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon water approx

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees C / 350 degrees F
2. In a bowl cream together the sugar and butter.
3. Add the lemon zest, milk and flour and make a dough.
4. Wrap the dough in cling wrap and chill for 30 minutes.
5. After the dough has chilled, roll it out on a dusted surface and cut out snowflake shaped short bread.
6. Place shortbread on baking tray and bake for 10-12 mins until slightly golden.
7. Remove from oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool.
8. In a bowl sieve the icing sugar, add the lemon juice and little water to form a thick dropping consistency icing that holds shape when piped.(The amount of water to add is approx and make sure the icing is not too runny otherwise you won’t be able to pipe with it.)
9.Make  icing bag  from greaseproof paper.( See the video here.)
10.Fill the cones with prepared icing and ice the shortbread with the icing.

Allow the icing to set for few hours before wrapping the short bread in cellophane for gifts.

 

© 2019 – 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Email, RSS Follow

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
Tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.