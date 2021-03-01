Smart Homes- The Smart Choice

Living in a tech savvy world, everything that we come across these days is smart. We have smart phones, smart watches, and basically a smart everything. Anything and everything that we can add an A.I we literally turn into a smart gadget and also be able to add a casino room just like how best payout casinos do. However, today we want to take a look at smart homes which are the latest and the trendiest aspects of technology that we have today.

What is a Smart House?

A smart house is basically what the name says that it is, a house that is smarter than your usually house. It comes with a number electrical modifications that allow the house to think and talk to you at the same time. A smart house can be connected to phone and to Google Assistant, Alexa, Siri to make sure that you have all favourite things and that all your preferences are met within the home.

Components of Smart House

Smart plugs: Allows you turn plugs on off on the walls

Smart lightening: You will be able to turn the light on and off, adjust the tome, brightness, colour and the ambience. Lights will turn on at your command and switch off in the same manner.

Smart security: You can monitor your home security using your phone. Some even have facial and voice recognition.

Smart thermostat: Controlling the cooling of your home using a phone or any A.I that the house is compatible with.

Smart detectors: get smoke notifications whenever the alarm is triggered even if you are not at home. You will also be notified of any water leakages within the house.

Smart meters: they work like a consumption application on a phone. You are able to identify as well as regulate sources that use up too much power within your house.

