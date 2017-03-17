Send the message of Love with a Cake

A cake is a signature of ‘celebration’. Whether you are planning for a birthday party or going to treat someone, nothing is as captivating as a cake. Any celebration is incomplete without a cake. It makes more surprising and turns a celebration more delicate when you are in distance from your beloved ones and surprise them with a cake of their favourite choice through parcel. With the revolutionary advancement of e-commerce system, you can send cake to India anywhere sitting in your home without any hassle.

Cake making is an art. Depending on the occasions and customer requirements retailers prepare cakes with alluring designs and different tastes. In India you can get wide varieties of cakes from eggless cake to five star cakes, from kid cake to heart shaped five star cake and many more. Let us have a look on different categories of cake for online delivery in India.

Popular choice of cakes from the days of our childhood

Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Butterscotch, Black forest and fruit flavours are common choice for any time. With a high tea party or a friend’s gathering you can relish your mouth with a cake of above choices. Be it an individual choice or corporate celebration you can get cakes of your choice within an affordable price range.

Win the heart of your beloved ones with Cake

Express your love and dedication with a cake. Order a heart shaped cake with the favourite choice of flavours of your loved ones. Represent your deep affection with a chocolate cake, or signify your world consists of your loved one with an aromatic vanilla one. Be it is her birthday, Valentine’s Day, anniversary or baby shower fulfil her with a beautiful cake. You can make it double heart shaped or two tiers or anything of your choice. It’s just a magic of a minute and internet and all the distance will be eliminated with a cake – the conveyor of your loving message.

A vegan’s choice

India is a country of multiple religion and ethnicity. A wide variety of Indian population are vegetarians, keeping that in mind all types of flavoured cakes including fruit cakes are prepared without egg. Taste wise these are unique and equal to the non vegetarian cakes.

Kid cake in India

Kids are the special ones and their choices are also very special. Cake is just not for eating, it is another world of exploration for them. They love to taste the sweetness of it, want to smash them with little hands. Cake means a world of wonder for children. Special care and child psychology is taken into consideration during kid cake preparation. Gift them a cake shaped with their favourite cartoon character or toy and fulfil your heart with their childish ecstasy.

Photo cake – Make your occasion very special

Make your celebration more lively and memorable with a photo cake. You can order custom photo cake online and share a photo cake at occasions such as birthday, anniversary.

