Savoury Puffed Rice Snack

Savoury and crunchy puffed rice, a fast and speedy snack that can be made in minutes.

Preparation 5 minutes
Cooking time 3 minutes
Serves 2 people

Ingredients:

120 grams / 4 oz puffed rice (mumra)
1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
1/4 teaspoon chilli powder
1/4 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
1/2 tablespoon sunflower oil

Method:

1. In a microwaveable bowl add the puffed rice.
2. Sprinkle the puffed rice with salt, oil and turmeric powder and mix well.
3. Place the bowl in the microwave and microwave on high for 3 minutes, stirring at 1 minute intervals.
4. Leave the puffed rice to cool slightly for 1 minute and check that it is crispy, if it appears a little soft microwave again for further 30 seconds to 1 minute.
5. Remove from microwave and sprinkle with chilli powder.
6. Serve as it is or as a topping on salad.

