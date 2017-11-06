Sausages with Green Lentils and Thyme

Keifer Derrin of food blog DonkeyFodder.com shares his recipe for a tasty treat of sausages and lentils. It has become a regular dish at Keifer’s and serves 4 people.

I was never a fan of lentils when growing up, but as my taste buds have changed, lentils now play a larger part in my diet and this dish has become one of our standard dishes.

Ingredients

250g green (Puy) lentils (washed)

125-150g of smoked bacon lardons (or 4-6 slices of streaky bacon cut up)

3 large shallots (or medium onion) finely chopped

1 large clove of garlic finely chopped

1 large carrots, peeled and chopped

1tbs fresh thyme (or use dried)

1ltr of chicken stock

2tbs olive oil

8 sausages (whichever you prefer)

Method

1. Put the bacon lardons in the pan and cook until lightly browned.

2. Add the olive oil and add the chopped onion and garlic with the bacon and cook until the onion is soft.

3. Then add the carrots and lentils in the pan and stir well to combine then add the thyme.

4. Add enough of the stock, until it just covers the lentils.

5. Cook them for 45 – 60 minutes topping up the stock level as it reduces. The cooking time varies as it depends on how you like your lentils. I like them with a bit of a bite, whereas my partner prefers them to be softer.

6. Refer to the cooking instructions on your sausages and cook them whilst finishing off the lentils. I have used many different vareties over the years and all go very well with the lentils. Last time I used venison sausages (and they took 10-12 minutes to cook so started cooking them 40 minutes after starting to cooking the lentils).

7. Once all completed put in a bowl and place 2 sausages on top.

Note: I’m a bit of a chilli nut, so I normally add some chilli sauce to my lentils once served up. My favourites are Habanero Tabasco or Encona Hot Pepper Sauce.

For more delicious recipes, visit DonkeyFodder.com

