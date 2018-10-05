Sambharo – Spicy Cabbage Salad

Sambharo is rather like a spicy cooked salad always served up as a condiment to a main meal. It’s usually made with carrots, white cabbage, raw mangoes, raw papaya and hot green chillies – stir fried in oil, mustard seeds and turmeric. It can be served hot or cold. This kind of a salad is my favourite and any leftovers are used as sandwich fillers for my lunch. A lot of Indian takeaways serve a small portion of sambharo with ganthia. Most gujarati thali’s will have a serving of sambharo. Sambharo is always made hot and spicy and served in a very small portion as it’s usually served to give the main meal a hot spicy taste. This is a simple version of the sambharo and it tastes great too.

Ingredients

4 cups white Cabbage -shredded finely

8-10 small hot green chillies (you can use peppers or jalapenos if you are not able to get the small chillies)

1 tablespoon sunflower oil (or any cooking oil)

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teasppon salt

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon sugar (optional)

1 tablespoon lemon

Method:

1. Heat the oil in a saucepan.

2. Add the Mustard seeds. When the mustard seeds stop popping, add the cabbage.

3. Stir fry the cabbage and allow it to be coated with the oil.

4. Add the salt, turmeric and sugar (or not).

5. Stir fry the cabbage and do not cover it with a lid as the cabbage should remine slightly el dante.

6. Add the lemon, stir and transfer the sambharo to a serving dish.

Note: You never add garlic or ginger or chilly powder to this dish. Nor do you garnish it with coriander etc.

Tip: You usually serve it as an extra with your main course or with certain Indian snacks such as lamba gathia.

