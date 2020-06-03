Salmon with Lime and Thyme

Keifer Derrin of food blog DonkeyFodder.com shares his recipe for a salmon dish where the fish is cooked medium rare. If you’ve not cooked salmon like this before, you should try it. After experiencing salmon lightly cooked in Sydney, Keifer now always eats his salmon medium or rare.

Whenever we go to restaurants and we order red meat such as steak, we are normally asked how we liked it cooked; blue, rare, medium, well done or burnt to a crisp (ha ha). Well I was very fortunate at being in a restaurant in Sydney, Australia and I ordered salmon. The waitress asked me how I liked it cooked and all I could say was ‘what,’ so she repeated her question. I was surprised because I’d never been asked how I would like to have my fish cooked before. After a few moments I said rare, as I wanted to know how it would look and taste. I was not squeamish about eating raw fish as I love sushi and especially sashimi. When the salmon was served I was surprised at how well it tasted, much better than if it was cooked fully. The salmon had a darker colour and the taste was a lot more intense. Since then I’ve always had my salmon cooked medium or rare. When I order it restaurants, in the UK I do tend to get odd looks, but I am the customer after all and I’ve been known to send it back if it’s not cooked how I want it. I serve this dish with a mixed pepper salad and vegetable cous cous.

Ingredients

2 salmon fillets

1 lime

10 sprigs of thyme

2 knobs of butter

salt and pepper to season

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C. Put the salmon on two pieces of foil and squeeze half a lime over it each one.

Place a knob of butter and three sprigs of thyme on each fillet. With the other four sprigs pull the leafs off the stalks and place equaly amounts of leafs onto each fillet.

Fold the foil so it is sealed and place in the preheated oven. Depending on how you like it cooked will obviously depend on how long you cook it in the oven. For rare cook for 5-7 minutes, medium 7-10 minutes and for well done 15 minutes- again this will also depend on your oven.

Once cooked remove the sprigs off the fish and with a fish slice, place the fish on a plate and pour the juices in the tin foil over the fish.

For more delicious recipes, visit DonkeyFodder.com

© 2020, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.