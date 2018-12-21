City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Sailors of Truth

Sailors of Truth

SAILORS OF TRUTH

The wind is calm, blue is the sea,
when sailors and ship are crossing reality.
On empirical wave functions floating smooth,
in search for the treasure island of ultimate truth.
Passing multidimensional strings in vibration,
in relative motion of mind’s oscillation.
All men on deck together in perfect unity,
to pull illusions up the jib boom of eternity.
The storm is rising, the sea spay is high,
Glorious ideas leave the mouth to die.
The ocean of different opinions is full of alienation
And seducers are ready for their deformation.
Oh, Sailors listen to the Siren’s calls!
What is the true heart and what is just false?
Poseidon’s dark abyss has multiply faces at least
The truth is a beauty and the truth is a beast.

© written by: Anja Jaenicke for City Connect Magazine, Dec. 2018

© 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

About Anja Jaenicke

Anja Jaenicke is a poet, painter, screenwriter, filmmaker and Thinker cum Arte from Germany. She started her career as a film actress for German film and television and was awarded with film awards like the German Film Award, the Bavarian Film Award and the BAMBI. In the last years Anja has written poetry and articles for magazines and published several lyric books like: 'The Second Face, 'Ajna-The Book of Immortality' and 'Water &Earth”. This year she was awarded as 'Distinguished Visionary of the Year 2018' by the prestigious VedIQ Guild Foundation. In her spare time Anja loves to take long walks with her dog through the Bavarian countryside and listens to the voice of nature wherein everything else is included.
