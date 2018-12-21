SAILORS OF TRUTH

The wind is calm, blue is the sea,

when sailors and ship are crossing reality.

On empirical wave functions floating smooth,

in search for the treasure island of ultimate truth.

Passing multidimensional strings in vibration,

in relative motion of mind’s oscillation.

All men on deck together in perfect unity,

to pull illusions up the jib boom of eternity.

The storm is rising, the sea spay is high,

Glorious ideas leave the mouth to die.

The ocean of different opinions is full of alienation

And seducers are ready for their deformation.

Oh, Sailors listen to the Siren’s calls!

What is the true heart and what is just false?

Poseidon’s dark abyss has multiply faces at least

The truth is a beauty and the truth is a beast.

© written by: Anja Jaenicke for City Connect Magazine, Dec. 2018

© 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.