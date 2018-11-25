Russian Salad
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Chilling time: 30 minutes
A refreshing salad that’s colourful, tangy and tasty.
Ingredients:
2 medium potatoes boiled and diced
240 g / 8 oz precooked diced mixed vegetables (green beans, carrots, sweetcorn)
60g / 2 oz pickled beetroot diced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Method:
1. In a large bowl add the vegetables and the potatoes and mix well.
2. Add the salt, pepper, mayonnaise and lemon juice and mix well.
3. Fold in the beetroot and transfer to a serving dish.
Serve chilled.
About Nayna Kanabar
Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D