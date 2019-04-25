Roti Canai: Malaysian Flaky Flat Bread

Flaky Malaysian flat breads that are delicious with curry or pickle

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Resting time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 cups All purpose flour

1 egg or 2 tablespoons natural yoghurt

2 tablespoon cooking oil for dough

4 tablespoons for cooking the Roti Canai and kneading the dough

Salt to taste

Water for kneading

Method:

1. Place the flour in a large bowl, add 2 tablespoons oil , salt and the yoghurt . Mix together.

2. Add water a little at a time and make a very soft dough.

3. Knead the dough for 2-3 minutes and place it in the bowl.Cover the dough with a little oil. Cover the bowl with a muslin cloth or tea towel and leave to rest for 30 minutes.

4. Remove the dough from the bowl and knead again for 2-3 minutes, divide the dough into 8 parts.

5. On a clean work surface smear a little oil , pat out one of the dough portions into a circle gradually making it larger and stretching it to make it almost paper thin.

Check this video out for the authentic way to make these Roti Canai.

6. Once the dough is almost stretched into a 12 inch by 12 inch square, smear some oil over the dough,fold the top edge over to the centre, then fold the bottom edge over to overlap the top edge trapping air in between the layers.

7. Next Fold the open edge from the right side to meet in the centre and then fold the left side over the right side. You should now have a perfectly formed square shaped Roti Canai.

8. Heat a frying pan when it is warm place the Roti Canai on it and wait 1 minute. Flip it over and smear some oil on top of it. Flip it again to cook the oiled side. Smear some oil on the top again and flip it once more.

9. Roti Canai is ready when both sides turn slightly golden with brown specks. Remove from pan and repeat for rest of dough.

