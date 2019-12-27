Rosecoco (borlotti) beans curry

Rosecoco Beans (also called borlotti beans) are normally found in their dried form. Their deep pink colour skin is flecked with beige and brown spots. They need to be soaked overnight and cooked until soft. Once cooked, they look very similar to peanuts. Cooking them in a pressure cooker saves time. If you are in a hurry, you can get these pre boiled in cans in some supermarkets.

Ingredients:

2-3 cups of boiled Rosecoco (or borlotti) beans (note that this is the cooked/boiled amount. you will need only one cup which when soaked will double).

1 cup fresh tomatoes/canned tomato or passata (I used a mixture of fresh tomatoes and passata)

2 tsbls oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

2 small sticks of cinnamon

3-4 cloves

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp salt

1 tbls jaggery

1-2 fresh green chillies

1 tsp grated ginger

small bunch fresh coriander

1 tbls lemon juice

3-4 cloves of garlic

Method:

1. Once the rosecoco beans have boiled in plenty of water- drain and rinse out the water as it will be discoloured. Allow them to cool.

2. Heat the oil and add in the mustard, cinnamon and cloves. As soon as they stop popping, add the tomatoes. If you are using fresh tomatoes, make sure that you remove the outer skin. To do this, make a slit in the tomatoes and cook them for a couple of minutes in boiling water. This will loosen the skin. Immerse the cooked tomatoes in cold water and peel off the skin. Then chop the tomatoes into small pieces. Once they are added to the oil, stir them and cook until soft. Now add all the spices – salt, turmeric, chili powder, jaggery, lemon juice, half the coriander, ginger, garlic and green chillies. Add half a cup of water.

3. Once it is simmering, add the boiled rosecoco beans and stir. If your gravy feels too thick you can add some water. If the gravy feels too watery, you can add blend a teaspoon of chick pea flour (besan) with the gravy in a cup and add it to the curry. This will thicken the gravy.

4. Garnish the curry with coriander or fresh green chillies. Serve this hot with any rice. We cooked saffron rice.

How do you cook your Rosecoco or borlotti beans? Do share your recipes.

