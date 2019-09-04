Right Mind; Appropriate Perception

Episodic or lifelong knee pain is increasingly familiar to a greater number of people. Amongst young adults, the most common pain is of the lower fraction, just below the patella (knee cap), and towards the inner side of the knee. Clinically this is referred to as Prepatellar Bursitis, common diagnoses are; patella tendonitis, Osgood-shlatter disease, chondromalacia patellae or even plica syndrome.

Yet it is comforting to recognize that what manifested the same in its clinical stage is often treated the same, and non-invasively; surgery is only sponsored in the more extreme cases, and only when propped up with an initial exploratory arthroscopy. The common non-invasive treatment is referred to as RICE; Rest, Ice, Compression and Elevation.

The proprioceptive idiom is a basic instrument of injury rehabilitation and sports specific training. Though the proprioceptive organ in humans still remains unsolved, many are in agreement that the phenomenon is endorsed at all levels and all body systems; from our skin, our respiratory system, to our eyes; when one fails, others pick up the slack.

With the London Olympics we saw the rise in the popularity of blue sports tape amongst the athletes. While there are many premade support equipments for knee pain like Prepatellar Bursitis, i.e. patella straps or jumpers knee strap, for my part at least, sports tapping has proved more beneficial.

Sports tape not only allows you to determine the degree and specificity of support given, a roll of tape allows you to cater for any other knee, ankle, hip or back problems suffered. All you need is a good quality sports tape, perhaps some under wrap and additional support tape, though this is not always necessary, coupled with an educational video provided by the familiar public video channel.

Taping provides greater skin contact than many premade supports, with the better quality tapes providing new natural movement; this increases our propreoceptive response and as such gives us a greater awareness of our knee and its weaknesses. It is important to note however that like with standard plasters some people may have a reaction to the tapes adhesive.

The Latin hybrid; propreoception, commonly dubbed as ‘own’s one’, owes an embellished footnote to its literate architect, as we see the fruits of decade’s worth of research coming to the fore, alongside the leaps in kinaesthetic understanding; specifically the sense model of body motion.

