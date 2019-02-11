City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Red Cabbage and Apple Relish

Red Cabbage and Apple Relish

  By | | ,

A tangy spicy relish made with red cabbage and tart Granny Smith apples. This delicious relish is ideal as a sandwich filling, served on an open sandwich, rolled in a roti or stirred in some curd rice.

Preparation Time – 10 minutes
Cooking time – 10 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 cups finely shredded red cabbage
1 Granny Smith apple cored and grated with skin on (This recipe works best with tart apples)
4 green chillies finely sliced
1 teaspoon salt
Juice of half a lemon
¼ teaspoon mustard seeds
¼ teaspoon fenugreek seeds
1 tablespoon mild olive oil
½ teaspoon sugar

Method:

1. Heat oil in a pan and when hot add the mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds.
2. Add the cabbage and apples and stir fry for 3-4 minutes.
3. Add the green chillies, lemon juice sugar and salt.
4. Stir fry for 2-3 more minutes till cabbage just wilts but still retains crunch.
5. Transfer to serving dish.

As a serving suggestion, spoon generously on freshly toasted French bread slices.

© 2019 – 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Email, RSS Follow

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
Tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.