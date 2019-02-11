Red Cabbage and Apple Relish

A tangy spicy relish made with red cabbage and tart Granny Smith apples. This delicious relish is ideal as a sandwich filling, served on an open sandwich, rolled in a roti or stirred in some curd rice.
Preparation Time – 10 minutes
Cooking time – 10 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients:
2 cups finely shredded red cabbage
1 Granny Smith apple cored and grated with skin on (This recipe works best with tart apples)
4 green chillies finely sliced
1 teaspoon salt
Juice of half a lemon
¼ teaspoon mustard seeds
¼ teaspoon fenugreek seeds
1 tablespoon mild olive oil
½ teaspoon sugar
Method:
1. Heat oil in a pan and when hot add the mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds.
2. Add the cabbage and apples and stir fry for 3-4 minutes.
3. Add the green chillies, lemon juice sugar and salt.
4. Stir fry for 2-3 more minutes till cabbage just wilts but still retains crunch.
5. Transfer to serving dish.
As a serving suggestion, spoon generously on freshly toasted French bread slices.
© 2019 – 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.