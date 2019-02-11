Red Cabbage and Apple Relish

A tangy spicy relish made with red cabbage and tart Granny Smith apples. This delicious relish is ideal as a sandwich filling, served on an open sandwich, rolled in a roti or stirred in some curd rice.

Preparation Time – 10 minutes

Cooking time – 10 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 cups finely shredded red cabbage

1 Granny Smith apple cored and grated with skin on (This recipe works best with tart apples)

4 green chillies finely sliced

1 teaspoon salt

Juice of half a lemon

¼ teaspoon mustard seeds

¼ teaspoon fenugreek seeds

1 tablespoon mild olive oil

½ teaspoon sugar

Method:

1. Heat oil in a pan and when hot add the mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds.

2. Add the cabbage and apples and stir fry for 3-4 minutes.

3. Add the green chillies, lemon juice sugar and salt.

4. Stir fry for 2-3 more minutes till cabbage just wilts but still retains crunch.

5. Transfer to serving dish.

As a serving suggestion, spoon generously on freshly toasted French bread slices.

