Reasons to be Single!

Ok so summers’ drawing to an end but that doesn’t mean that we need to get our boyfriend heads on and start prowling for long term meat! There is still so much fun to be had as a single gal in the city (or country). There are some ideals that being single in the summer and having a boyfriend in the winter might just be the perfect combination for the girl about town. However as the nights are drawing in there are many reasons why it’s just as fun to keep frolicking with your girls and not the boys!

Sending quality time with your girlfriends. You can hook up with your girlfriends at any time without having to feel guilty that you haven’t spent enough time with your boyfriend. Cocktails with Amy on a Tuesday night without having to clear it with homeboy first.

Being able to order 241 cocktails. Being able to take advantage of 241 cocktails with your best girl. Not having to neck 2 while homeboy sits there with a Becks.

Being able to kiss as many boys or girls as you like! This has got to be the best reason, right? Kissing numerous boys has got to be the highlight of being single. The best thing about just kissing is that you don’t have to feel committed afterwards. You can be like a teenager again and just spend your nights kissing boys with no judgement. The best thing is, it’s completely safe and you can’t catch anything! Ok watch out for those pesky cold sores, they’re hard to see in the dark.

Go on a girlie holiday minus the guilt. Not having to choose between a holiday with your man and a trip to Italy with the girls. Something all single gals should do at one point in their lives. It’s like a rite of passage the girls holiday. An action packed week with 3 of your best girls, that’s points 1,2 and 3 all rolled into one! And frolic you shall!

Being able to take that promotion in London. If you’re lucky enough to be given a job opportunity in a different area of the country you don’t have to either turn it down because your boy wont move, or have to think about anyone else’s needs. You are free to live where you like!

Free to come and go as you please. You can stay out till 3 am on a Wednesday night and not have to explain your actions to anyone. Not having to pretend that you only really had 1 bottle of wine, when really it was 3 and you passed out in the toilets for several hours.

Waking up in your clothes with no judgement. Girlfriends never judge they help you get undressed and don’t shout at you the next day for how drunk you were the night before. They hold your hair and they get you chips on the way home.

Not having to watch the Grand Prix. Or football, or golf or have to pretend to be interested in any of those things. Instead choosing to watch Friends reruns on comedy central.

Wearing whatever you like. Not having to worry your boyfriend thinks its too slutty. Hopefully none of you will be told what to wear but sometimes a disapproving look is all it takes

Getting yourself those Choos. Not having to wait (and wait, and wait) for someone to buy them for you. You can stop wishing at Christmas and birthdays and just save up and buy them yourself! Simples!

Playing Taylor Swift. Brittany, Backstreet Boys, Girls Aloud, PSY

Remember, you are not Bridget Jones. Get your leather wet looks on and get the mojitos in ladies its 241.

© 2018 – 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: