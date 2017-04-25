Its that time of the year again. Time to bake plum cakes and cookies, lavish meals being planned and families are eagerly awaiting the Christmas lunch with loved ones. Christmas trees are being decorated with star lights, there are carols being sung. All in all, its music and lights and laughter and sharing everywhere!

As part of the Christmas menu, these soft, melt-in-your mouth pillows are simply perfect! `Pillow‘ is the right word to name these cookies. For the outer layer is just that, soft and delicate with the delicious aroma of butter and vanilla. The `pillows` are sandwiched with soft raisins having a hint of freshly squeezed lemon that perfectly complement the butter-y-ness of the cookies.

Skip the filling and make plain butter cookies, adding flavorings of your choice – orange zest, lemon zest, all spice, vanilla and so on..

Happy baking & Seasons Greetings!

Raisin Pillows

Makes about 7 to 8 pillows OR 15 to 20 plain butter cookies, depending on size

Ingredients

For the cookie dough

Butter – 100 gms, at room temperature

Icing sugar – 100 gms

Vanilla extract – ½ tsp

Maida/ plain flour – 200 gms

Baking powder – 1/8 tsp

Salt – a pinch, only if using unsalted butter

Milk – 2 to 4 tsps, as needed

For the raisin filling

Black raisins – 100 gms

Lime juice – 1 ½ tsp

Water – 2 to 3 tbsps

Sugar – 2 tsps

Cornflour – ½ tsp

Method

For the cookie dough

In a mixing bowl, beat together softened butter and icing sugar (sieved in case of lumps) till light and fluffy, about 6 to 8 mins. Add in vanilla, beat again to blend.

Measure 200 gms flour in measuring cup, add in the baking powder and salt if adding.

Seive the dry ingredients together into the creamed butter-sugar mixture. Beat lightly to mix the ingredients.

Then knead gently to a semi stiff dough, adding 2-3 tsps milk as needed to form dough. Do not over knead and avoid adding too much milk as it can result in a tough cookie. Add just enough milk do bring the dough together.

Wrap dough in cling film and let chill in refrigerator till the filling ready.

For the raisin filling

In a saucepan put in all the ingredients and stir once to blend well. Keep the pan over heat and simmer on low heat for 4 to 6 mins or till raisins are plumped up. There should not remain too much liquid but the filling must be moist and soft.

Remove from heat and cool slightly.

Proceed with making pillows

Preheat oven at 1800 C for 10 mins. Grease (and line if preferred) baking tray.

Unwrap dough and divide into 3 portions for easier handling. Roll out one portion by dusting rolling pin with some flour to avoid sticking OR keep the dough between 2 plastic sheets and roll out into 1/8 inch thickness.

Cut into desired shape/ size with cookie cutter. I used a 3” diameter cutter. Take one cut cookie, keep 1 to 2 tsp filling in the centre. Cover on top with another cut cookie and press very lightly at edges. No need to seal completely as it will stick on baking. Be careful as you sandwich them as the dough can be very delicate.

Repeat for entire dough.

Place the pillows on prepared baking tray. Bake for 10 to 12 mins or till just start to turn pale golden at edges. Remove and cool 5 mins in the tray and then transfer to wire rack and let cool completely. Store in airtight cookie jars at room temp for 2 to 4 days. These pillows are soft yet firm and buttery.

For making plain butter cookies

Preheat oven at 1800 C for 10 mins. Grease (and line if preferred) baking tray.

Skip the filling. Unwrap dough and divide into 3 portions for easier handling. Roll out one portion by dusting rolling pin with some flour to avoid sticking OR keep the dough between 2 plastic sheets and roll out into ¼” thickness.

Place cut cookies in prepared baking tray. Bake for 10 to 12 mins or till edges just start to turn pale golden. May go upto 15 too depending on your oven.

Remove and cool 5 mins in the tray and then transfer to wire rack and let cool completely. Store in airtight cookie jars at room temp.

