Pumpkin and Apple Soup

A quick and easy heart warming winter soup with a fruity tasty. Sweetness from the pumpkin, balanced by the tartness from the apple balances the flavour of this soup beautifully.

Preparation time-10 minutes

Cooking Time-20 minutes

Serves- 4

Ingredients:

400 grams pumpkin peeled and diced.

2 cups water

1 granny smith apple (need apples that are slightly sharp in taste)

½ teaspoon white pepper powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon sugar.

Method:

1. Place the diced pumpkin in heat proof dish, add 1 cup water cover and microwave for 8-10 minutes till pumpkin is tender and cooked. (Alternatively you can cook pumpkin on stove top with required water. )

2. Peel and grate the apple and toss in lemon juice to stop it discolouring.

3. Put the cooked pumpkin and the grated apple into a blender and puree to desired consistency.

4. Transfer the apple and pumpkin puree to a sauce pan and add the second cup of water and heat the soup through. (Adjust the soup by adding more or less water to get the desired consistency)

5. Add the salt, pepper and sugar. Stir and simmer for 3-5 minutes.

Serve hot with fresh bread.

NB. A spoonful of cream can be stirred in just before serving for a richer creamier taste.

