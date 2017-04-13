Pregnant and on the Pull

Proactive or Perverse? There seems to be a rise in the amount of pregnancy dating sites now broadcast on the internet. It seems to be the next trending thing on the market. No longer are pregnant singles content with being left to sit with buckets of ice cream and cankle city. They are out there looking for love with Mr Right or Mr Right Now. The sites are quite open and explain how wonderful it is to be pregnant and what a special time this is for you and your baby. They explain how difficult it can be to meet people whilst your pregnant and this site will help you do that. Whether it’s a baby daddy your after or something a bit more casual then these sites are geared towards that. They are just like regular dating sites but designed specifically for pregnant women.

Now personally I don’t think there’s anything wrong with wanting to date if you are pregnant, you still have the same desires and needs as a non-pregnant woman. What does worry me is the type of clientèle which might be inclined to use these sites. Men who specifically want to date pregnant women, is slightly too fetish like for me. The men who are trawling these sites are specifically looking for pregnant women. This is much different than meeting a woman in a bar/café and then finding out she is pregnant. Being pregnant and single I would worry me that the men on these sites were specifically turned on by my precious baby bump. Some men are only going to be interested or turned on while your getting bigger. Happy to sleep with you all the time you’re pregnant and then have no interest in you once the baby is here and you are bump-less. What would also concern me is that another man is happy to have sex with a woman who has already been impregnated by another man. It all feels a little bit too sordid for my liking.

However of course there is always a flip side to any argument. There are some men on the site who genuinely want to meet pregnant women because they are ready for a family. It maybe that they have not have had any luck dating non pregnant women in the past. It may be that they are looking for a ready-made family and are more than happy to bring up another man’s child (before he or she has even been born). The benefits of meeting someone who is already pregnant is that you don’t need to date them for a year and then wait another year for them to get pregnant and have the child. As a man you may be more than happy to have the ready-made family, especially if you are a little bit older and time is not on your side.

I can’t imagine this is an ideal situation for anyone, I can’t imagine anyone would want to be pregnant and single. Being pregnant is such a wonderful time and ideally would be shared with a partner. However not everyone is that fortunate to have that in their lives, relationships break down or pregnancy happens after a one night encounter. These dating sites are designed to offer a solution for these pregnant women. It’s never going to be easy trying to date as a pregnant woman, trying to detract the genuine nice guys from the freaks who just want to grab your bump and leave you once the baby actually gets here.

It’s something that’s becoming more and more socially apt, the dating sites have proved that. I’m not sure it’s something I would delve into if I was in that situation. I would be personally be too worried about my prospective dates intentions. I think it’s easy enough to put dating on hold for a few months while you’re harbouring a child and just to concentrate on giving your child a good home while he or she is growing inside you. And who wants to do a first date sober anyway.

