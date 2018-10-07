Potato & Mixed Vegetable Curry

Mina Joshi brings you Taste of India – the new indian cookery series for City Connect. Try Mina’s recipe for this yummy vegetarian curry and fall in love with the Taste of India.

I am always telling friends how quick and easy it is to make tasty curries at home. Most of my recipes are easy to follow and cook, using ingredients available in most supermarkets. This potato and mixed vegetable curry is a perfect dish to serve with rice and naan bread. The mixed vegetables make it a healthy curry choice for lunch or dinner.

POTATO AND MIXED VEGETABLE CURRY

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time 15 minutes

Ingredients for 4 servings

1 teaspoon cumin seeds or mustard seeds

½ teaspoon of salt

½ teaspoon of chilli powder

½ teaspoon of turmeric

½ teaspoon of a mixture of cumin and coriander powder

2-3 cloves of crushed garlic

2 tablespoons of sunflower cooking oil

1 tablespoon of lemon juice (optional)

1 tablespoon of brown sugar (optional)

2 medium sized boiled potatoes

3 cups of any frozen mixed vegetables

1 cup of passata ( or crushed tinned tomatoes)

Small bunch of coriander (for garnishing)

2-3 green chillies (optional)

Method:

1. Soak your frozen vegetables in hot water and once they soften, chop them into smaller pieces.

2. Heat the oil in saucepan and add the cumin and mustard seeds to the oil.

3. The mustard will pop when the oil gets hot and the cumin will start to get darker. This means that the oil is ready.

4. Rinse the frozen vegetables and add them to the heated oil.

5. Add the salt, turmeric, chilly powder, crushed garlic and cumin coriander to the mixture and stir well so that all the vegetables get coated with the spices.

6. Cook this for a minute and add the passata to this mixture with one cup of hot water.

7. Allow this to simmer gently for 6-7 minutes.

8. Chop the boiled potato into small cubes and add it to the mixed vegetables.

9. Stir well and allow to cook for 5 minutes.

10. Add the lemon juice and brown sugar if you like a sweet and sour taste.

11. Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with green chillies or coriander.

12. Serve hot with Basmati rice.

Tip: You can add chicken (or Quorn chicken style pieces for vegetarians) to make a more substantial curry when entertaining friends.

You can also use fresh vegetables if you like but the cooking time will be a bit longer if using fresh vegetables.

If the curry gravy looks runny, you can add a teaspoon of cornflour to thicken it.

Images courtesy of Mina Joshi

© 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.