POE-ETIC LOCKDOWN

What’s up these days it is insane,

The whole world is so much in pain.

What isolated, mute existence,

The human race on social distance.

Even the cars leave space, it’s a must,

No more exchange of viral rust.

I sit now in my dark square room,

And wait for the most final doom.

What’s up these days I start to wonder,

On which subject next to ponder.

While the whole galaxy is raving,

I see my neighbor, I am waving,

At the window shouting loud,

Hey man, why are you going out?

Pale faces pass, I’m sitting back,

And stuff a cushion in my neck.

When suddenly I here a noise,

A rather peculiar cranky voice.

What’s up these days? I turn around,

To trace this hoarse, metallic sound.

Who is the strange and unknown mourner,

Who sits there in my chamber corner?

It is the raven from the tree of hope

He politely ask for a piece of soap.

He wants to take some precautious action,

Because he needs some disinfection.

I’m sorry, I say, can’t go to the store

Surprised he asks me Nevermore?

© Written by: Anja Jaenicke, March 2020

