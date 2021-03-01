Places You Will Need To Visit When Traveling To Berlin

Berlin is such a combination that you will appreciate exotic and friendly cultures. And, it happens to be one of the world’s oldest cities as well. There are a lot of fun activities in the city that you can get to visit. In addition, it is the best place you can go to catch up on your lessons in history. This article is going to send you some of the loveliest places to explore in Berlin after winning that online casinos real money. Therefore, this article is the ultimate go to guide for where all the fun is in Berlin. This might just be a once in a life time opportunity.

The Reichstag

This is among the most historical cities in the world. Never neglecting the fact that at this sight, a lot of historical events took place. And it may be because the German Parliament is here. So, be prepared to get the cameras rolling where all the action of the 20th century actually occurred. The Reichstag, built back in 1893, was burned down and left in ruins in 1933.

The Brandenburg Gate

Hardly anything beats the charm of the Brandenburg Gate, which makes it the ideal spot for the ideal Berlin that you'll need for your photo book. It will also lead you back to the seminal events of the Second World War. The gate was designed by King Frederick William back in the 1790s. And, originally, the gates were designed for defensive purposes.

Tiergarten

This is for those who are major fans of museums, you will enjoy the lovely Tiergarten Park. This is the perfect place to sit down with your family and sum up the activities of the day. The best part is between the Reichstag and the Brandenburg Gates. Do not get to miss out on any of the fun that is in store for you at this beautiful holiday site.

