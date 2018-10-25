Pizza Bread

Delicious savoury bread with italian pizza flavours.
Preparation time – 20 minutes
Cooking time – 40 Minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients:
240 grams / 8 oz wholemeal flour
240 grams / 8 oz plain flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda
1/2 cup yogurt
1/2 cup cheddar cheese grated
1 teaspoon italian seasoning
Pinch of chilli flakes
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons pizza sauce (homemade or shop bought)
1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
2 spring onions finely chopped
6 cherry tomatoes halved
1/2 green pepper finely diced
1 teaspoon salt
200ml water
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees C/400 degees F
2. Spray/grease the bread tin.
3. In a pan add 1 tablespoon oil and heat it up, fry the onions and green pepper in the oil for 2-3 minutes.
4. Add the pizza sauce, salt, chilli flakes and italian seasoning and tomatoes mix well. Remove from heat and cool.
5. In a big bowl, sieve flour, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda. Add cheese, yogurt, olive oil , vinegar and the vegetable mix and combine with a spoon.
6. Add water little at a time and gently mix everything together. (Only add enough water to make a dropping consistency mixture)
7. Pour the mixture into the prepared bread tin and smooth the top.
8. Bake in a preheated oven for 40 minutes or until top is golden brown. Test if done by inserting a skewer in the bread, if it comes out clean it’s ready.
8. Remove from oven and allow to cool before slicing.
Serve with garlic butter.
