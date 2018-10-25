Pizza Bread

Delicious savoury bread with italian pizza flavours.

Preparation time – 20 minutes

Cooking time – 40 Minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients:

240 grams / 8 oz wholemeal flour

240 grams / 8 oz plain flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

1/2 cup yogurt

1/2 cup cheddar cheese grated

1 teaspoon italian seasoning

Pinch of chilli flakes

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons pizza sauce (homemade or shop bought)

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

2 spring onions finely chopped

6 cherry tomatoes halved

1/2 green pepper finely diced

1 teaspoon salt

200ml water

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees C/400 degees F

2. Spray/grease the bread tin.

3. In a pan add 1 tablespoon oil and heat it up, fry the onions and green pepper in the oil for 2-3 minutes.

4. Add the pizza sauce, salt, chilli flakes and italian seasoning and tomatoes mix well. Remove from heat and cool.

5. In a big bowl, sieve flour, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda. Add cheese, yogurt, olive oil , vinegar and the vegetable mix and combine with a spoon.

6. Add water little at a time and gently mix everything together. (Only add enough water to make a dropping consistency mixture)

7. Pour the mixture into the prepared bread tin and smooth the top.

8. Bake in a preheated oven for 40 minutes or until top is golden brown. Test if done by inserting a skewer in the bread, if it comes out clean it’s ready.

8. Remove from oven and allow to cool before slicing.

Serve with garlic butter.

© 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.