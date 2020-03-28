Preparation time – 15 minutes

Cooking time – 20 minutes

Makes about 40 small pizza bites

Ingredients:

2 sheets of ready rolled puff pastry

2 tablespoon sun dried tomato paste

2 tablespoons tomato puree

½ teaspoon chilli flakes

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

¼ teaspoon salt

200 grams grated mature cheddar

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 180ºC.

2. Oil two baking trays and keep aside.

3. In a bowl add the tomato puree, sun dried tomato paste, Italian seasoning, salt and chilli flakes and mix well.

4. Open out the ready rolled puff pastry sheets and spread the tomato filling evenly over both sheets leaving approximate 1 cm rim at one end.

5. Sprinkle the grated cheese on top of the tomato spread.

6. Using a pastry brush wet the 1cm rim end.

7. From the opposite end tightly roll the pasty to encase the cheese like a roulade.

8. Press down firmly to seal the wet edge.

9. Cut 1cm thick slices of the pastry roll and place the cut slices onto prepared oiled baking tray. (Cover with cling film and freeze for later use at this stage).

10. Bake in preheated oven for 15-20 minutes until pizza bites are crisp and golden brown.

11. Remove from oven and immediately transfer to serving plate.

Serve with tomato ketchup or chilli dip.

