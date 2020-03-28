City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Pizza Bites

Pizza Bites

  By | | ,

Preparation time – 15 minutes
Cooking time – 20 minutes
Makes about 40 small pizza bites

Ingredients:

2 sheets of ready rolled puff pastry
2 tablespoon sun dried tomato paste
2 tablespoons tomato puree
½ teaspoon chilli flakes
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
¼ teaspoon salt
200 grams grated mature cheddar

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 180ºC.
2. Oil two baking trays and keep aside.
3. In a bowl add the tomato puree, sun dried tomato paste, Italian seasoning, salt and chilli flakes and mix well.
4. Open out the ready rolled puff pastry sheets and spread  the tomato filling evenly over both sheets leaving approximate 1 cm rim at one end.
5. Sprinkle the grated cheese on top of the tomato spread.
6. Using a pastry brush wet the 1cm rim end.
7. From the opposite end tightly roll the pasty to encase the cheese like a roulade.
8. Press down firmly to seal the wet edge.
9. Cut 1cm thick slices of the pastry roll and place the cut slices onto prepared oiled baking tray. (Cover  with cling film and freeze for later use at this stage).
10. Bake in preheated oven for 15-20 minutes until pizza bites are crisp and golden brown.
11. Remove from oven and immediately transfer to serving plate.

Serve with tomato ketchup or chilli dip.

© 2020, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Email, RSS Follow

Related articles:

Jalebi
Mango and Ginger Cheesecake

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
Tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.