Piyaz – Turkish Black-Eyed Bean Salad

A healthy and delicious protein packed salad perfect for picnics and barbeques.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Chilling time: 1 hour

Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 small red onion finely diced

1 can pre-cooked black eyed beans drained

2 medium tomatoes diced

1 tablespoon fresh coriander

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

salt and black pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon sumac (I used dried mango powder instead)

1 clove garlic

Method:

1. Place the beans, onions , coriander and tomatoes in a bowl.

2. Add the garlic, lemon juice,vinegar salt and pepper, dried mango powder powder and cumin powder and toss well.

3. Cover the bowl and place in the fridge for 1 hour to allow all the flavours to marinade.

4. Serve with toasted pitta bread.

© 2020, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.