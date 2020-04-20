Piyaz – Turkish Black-Eyed Bean Salad

A healthy and delicious protein packed salad perfect for picnics and barbeques.
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Chilling time: 1 hour
Serves 2
Ingredients:
1 small red onion finely diced
1 can pre-cooked black eyed beans drained
2 medium tomatoes diced
1 tablespoon fresh coriander
Juice of 1 lemon
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
salt and black pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon sumac (I used dried mango powder instead)
1 clove garlic
Method:
1. Place the beans, onions , coriander and tomatoes in a bowl.
2. Add the garlic, lemon juice,vinegar salt and pepper, dried mango powder powder and cumin powder and toss well.
3. Cover the bowl and place in the fridge for 1 hour to allow all the flavours to marinade.
4. Serve with toasted pitta bread.
