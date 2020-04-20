City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Piyaz – Turkish Black-Eyed Bean Salad

Piyaz – Turkish Black-Eyed Bean Salad

A healthy and delicious protein packed salad perfect for picnics and barbeques.

Preparation time: 15 minutes
Chilling time: 1 hour
Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 small red onion finely diced
1 can pre-cooked black eyed beans drained
2 medium tomatoes diced
1 tablespoon fresh coriander
Juice of 1 lemon
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
salt and black pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon sumac (I used dried mango powder instead)
1 clove garlic

Method:

1. Place the beans, onions , coriander and tomatoes in a bowl.
2. Add the garlic, lemon juice,vinegar salt and pepper, dried mango powder powder and cumin powder and toss well.
3. Cover the bowl and place in the fridge for 1 hour to allow all the flavours to marinade.
4. Serve with toasted pitta bread.

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
