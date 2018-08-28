What is perfection to you?

I think that the closest to perfect that I have seen is from children. They are curious, funny, cute, open and honest with their feelings. They are also full of love and joy. However, that is just an opinion based on my beliefs.

Your beliefs shape your life. What beliefs do you have that do not allow you to enjoy life to the full?

I once believed that I had to be a perfect role model in order to help people to live happier lives, where feeling good was all that mattered. Ironically, this belief did not make me feel good all of the time.

Everybody has different beliefs. Your beliefs create your life. If I believe that I deserve to feel good every day – I probably will. Should I believe that this is not possible – it probably isn’t. We all have different beliefs.

Every now and again, for all of my good sense and better knowledge, I land myself in a situation that is so unpredictable and out of the ordinary that I feel compelled to flow with it. This does not always involve being sensible or logical. I have never claimed to be perfect.

Many words, in any language, have a different meaning to everyone who uses them. If I mention something like freedom, to some it may mean more money. Others may believe it means better health, or even release from jail or a situation that isn’t good. For this reason communication through words is ambiguous at best.

Only communication through experience matters.

For the same reason, perfect means different things to everyone who uses it. When searching for perfection through your own eyes it will be pointless expecting everyone to agree on your exact definition of it.

Consequently, perfect has it’s own definition to everyone. In much the same way as beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so is perfection. By accepting that you can be perfectly imperfect you will find life easier.

By being perfectly imperfect you can laugh at the idea of looking for perfection outside of yourself and start loving your perceived imperfections. You can do whatever you want and feel good. If it doesn’t feel good, learn and move on swiftly.

What if you were to look inside yourself and see perfection everywhere?

When you love someone you make allowances for their imperfections. They don’t even know what their imperfections are most of the time – because they do not see perfect through your eyes. You can make them feel perfect in any given moment by saying or doing the right thing. Unfortunately, when you are not with them they will be back to using their own definition, which may not make them feel quite so good. This leads to dependence.

Inner perfection is a journey that you will almost certainly not complete if you are seeking the approval of others. Only you can decide to allow yourself to be imperfect to others and understand that they perceive you differently. Does their opinion really matter to you unless it makes you feel better?

For me, being perfectly imperfect means being honest with myself. Throughout my life I have been open to impulse and susceptible to new experiences, even when my decisions could be considered irrational or illogical by others.

I have travelled places that I was told not to because they were too dangerous. I entered Indonesia against advice when there were riots in the 1990′s. During the same period I entered Cambodia, where I was pursued by two men on a moped with an AK47 – I lived to tell the tale.

I have taken substances that would not be considered wise to take by health purists and had plenty of laughs doing so. I’ve lived life on the edge plenty of times. These experiences made me feel totally alive.

I have held the hand of hundreds of people as they died and shared their thoughts and feelings. Dying is not as upsetting as the realisation that they had never really lived.

Most people that I spent time with as they died realised that they had never really lived. They did not follow their heart as it was too risky. They were too busy planning the future to have fun. They were too busy blaming others for their misfortune. It was not those that they blamed who suffered as a result of such beliefs.

The experiences that make up my life are far from perfect as I position myself as someone who can help people feel better. Having been with those who were about to die and listened to their review of their lives, I realise one thing for certain.

It is not death that causes the most pain – it is life. Life is an experience and it is happening to all of us NOW. Tomorrow may never come.

If you have your health – you have a gift. If you have a problem – it can be solved. I prefer to walk my talk and Walk Innovation is the most simple and effective method available to start living life. If I am not living then I must be dying.

Today is a good day to be alive. Today I am happy being perfectly imperfect.

