Perception and Impressions in Society

There are numerous medical professionals, experts, sociologists and psychologists globally that would accept that studying people’s impressions about others in society is a fascinating subject. Perception is seen as the system in which something is regarded, understood, or interpreted. Impressions are ideas, sentiments or opinions about something or someone, especially those formed without conscious thought or on the basis of little evidence. It does not matter the age of the mortals because all humans experience these moments in their activities and communications with others.

In Psychology, a First Impression is the occurrence when one person first comes across another individual and forms a mental image of that being. Impression truthfulness varies depending on the spectator and the target (individual, object, scene, etc.) being perceived. Countless people are acquainted with the aphorism, “The first impression is the last impression”.

In life, most persons want a “trophy” wife, husband, girlfriend or boyfriend to charm their social circles’ impressions or the public generally as “power couples”. Other modest folks settle down with someone who is trustworthy, honest or for religious reasons. Individuals in the global culture tend to desire “pairing up” with each other’s accomplishments or family backgrounds. It is indeed precise to declare that not because someone is attractive like Adonis means you should give him or her, your attention as William Shakespeare once indicated, “All that glitters isn’t gold”. He is the best acknowledged poet to have conveyed the perception that shimmering things aren’t necessarily treasurable.

Additionally, the genuine associations that survive are the ones where significant others get to truly know each other “behind the scenes” and appreciate each other’s’ true colours. The relationships that still work if people in most cultures bond even without eminence and having financial success are true love. According to Maslow, there is a necessity for affection and belongingness. After physiological and safety needs have been satisfied, the third level of human needs is social and involves feelings of belongingness. The requirement for interpersonal relationships motivates behaviour. Cases include friendship, intimacy, dependence and acceptance, receiving and giving care.

Also, social networks shape people’s personalities to crave constant admiration for their appearances, education, awards and financial status (net worth). This has made them into superficial, narcissistic and condemnatory beings only wanting to associate with others who they can use for something such as popularity to fit in as a norm in society. On the other hand, they may do philanthropy by associating with the ‘inferior’. Selfish people don’t care about who others are sincerely; they care about what they’re ‘worth’; it’s the story of their lives.

Exhibitionist narcissists consider themselves as being exceptionally talented, astonishing and successful because they worked firmly for where they have reached in life on the ladder. They love to present themselves to others and seek approval from them. Social networks give them stress-free access to an enormous audience. As a consequence, investigators have suspected that these sites are an ideal breeding ground.

However, it’s significant in existence to not judge or condemn anyone because he or she may not have shared his or her life story for many reasons that could have caused the longing for unceasing attention from peers. Those persons may have lost someone close to them in life or may suffer from low self-esteem because of diverse types of abuse in the household from family or spouse, where it is essential to escape from the severe reality of life.

Furthermore, greed and the love of money have broken up friendships and couples. Various people are your friends until they begin competing with you. According to Psychologist Dr. Perpetua Neo, “Whether it’s your job promotion, a romantic partner, or a new class you’re doing, your toxic friend will compete with you. They won’t like the idea of you having anything that doesn’t involve them, and they especially don’t want you to excel at something. They want to compete with you, even if you’re not competing with them. Even if you’re in a completely different field, they want the same things you do.”

To conclude, when journalists abuse public figures on ezines and tabloids, most twist the truth about their personal lives and obsess over their every move, giving readers false impressions of the people they enjoy analysing. It is erroneous to target others or judge them based on someone else’s opinion. Real love is like running together in the storms holding hands not bringing down anyone and also being there for others in the fair weather.

By: Krystal Volney

© 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.