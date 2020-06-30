Peas, Spinach and Paneer curry (palaak muttar paneer)

Paneer dishes have always been a favourite with my family. It’s dish that really disappoints us when we order in a restaurant as they never put enough paneer in the curry. When making it at home, I make sure that there is enough paneer for everyone to enjoy.

Ingredients

225 gm Block of ready made paneer

2 cups of spinach

1 cup of frozen peas

4-5 tbls sunflower oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 cup Passata

2-3 cloves of garlic

½ tsp salt

½ tsp chili powder

½ tsp turmeric

½ mixture of cumin and coriander powder

½ cup of Greek Style yogurt

Method:

Boil the spinach in half a cup of water and once cooked, put it through the blender and transfer to a saucepan.

Cut the paneer into small cubes and transfer them to a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of oil to the paneer and make sure it covers all the cubes. Spread some good quality aluminium foil under the grill and arrange the cubes of paneer on the foil. Grill the cubes until very light brown turning them when required.

Add the paneer and peas to the blended spinach. Add the Passata, salt, chilies, turmeric, blended garlic and heat this on a medium heat.

In another saucepan, heat two tablespoons of oil and add the cumin seeds to it. Once the cumin seeds brown, add it to the top of the Spinach, paneer and peas curry.

Once this comes to boil, add the greek style yogurt and remove from heat. Mix well and serve hot.

