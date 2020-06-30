City Connect » Q&A » Peas, Spinach and Paneer curry (palaak muttar paneer)

Peas, Spinach and Paneer curry (palaak muttar paneer)

Paneer dishes have always been a favourite with my family. It’s dish that really disappoints us when we order in a restaurant as they never put enough paneer in the curry. When making it at home, I make sure that there is enough paneer for everyone to enjoy.

Ingredients

  • 225 gm Block of ready made paneer
  • 2 cups of spinach
  • 1 cup of frozen peas
  • 4-5 tbls sunflower oil
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • 1 cup Passata
  • 2-3 cloves of garlic
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp chili powder
  • ½ tsp turmeric
  • ½ mixture of cumin and coriander powder
  • ½ cup of Greek Style yogurt

Method:

Boil the spinach in half a cup of water and once cooked, put it through the blender and transfer to a saucepan.

Cut the paneer into small cubes and transfer them to a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of oil to the paneer and make sure it covers all the cubes. Spread some good quality aluminium foil under the grill and arrange the cubes of paneer on the foil. Grill the cubes until very light brown turning them when required.

Add the paneer and peas to the blended spinach. Add the Passata, salt, chilies, turmeric, blended garlic and heat this on a medium heat.

In another saucepan, heat two tablespoons of oil and add the cumin seeds to it. Once the cumin seeds brown, add it to the top of the Spinach, paneer and peas curry.

Once this comes to boil, add the greek style yogurt and remove from heat. Mix well and serve hot.

About Mina Joshi

Mina Joshi writes a vegetarian food blog, www.givemesomespice.com, and as a busy working Cambridgeshire mum, she specialises in quick and healthy authentic vegetarian recipes Both her father and father-in-law were experienced chefs who owned restaurants in East Africa and they shared their recipes and tips with Mina. She started her blog to pass on some of the old-fashioned dishes that might otherwise be lost. Mina believes that nothing beats home cooking and it is her aim to make everyone realise that cooking can be fun. also teaches vegetarian Indian cookery to adults at Evening classes at a Local College as well as in one to one classes in the Student's home where students can then invite friends to taste the dishes they have prepared. Follow Mina on Twitter @GiveMeSomeSpice
