Peas and Potato Curry

A fast and easy dish to make. Simple flavours but a classic curry that makes a good accompaniment to any rice dish or chapatti.

Preparation Time-20 minutes

Cooking time 20 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients:

240 grams peas (fresh or frozen)

2 medium potatoes peeled and diced.

2 medium tomatoes de seeded and blended to a puree.

1 clove garlic

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon tomato puree

1 tablespoon fresh chopped coriander leaves.

2 tablespoons olive oil

100 ml water

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

Method:

1.Heat oil in a pan , when it is hot add the mustard seeds and wait for them to splutter.

2. Saute the garlic in the oil and add the blended fresh tomatoes and tomato puree.

3. Add the salt, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder and cook till the tomatoes start to separate from the oil.

4. Add the potatoes and peas and the water.

5.Bring the curry to boil then turn down the heat .Cover and cook till potatoes are fully cooked.(approx 10 minutes)If you want more gravy than add a little extra water.

6. Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with the fresh chopped corriander.

Serve with Rice or chapattis

