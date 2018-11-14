Pasta Puttanesca

I spent a superb weekend in my favourite city of Amsterdam, but I must remember that I am not as young as I use to be and that I can no longer party for three days in a row with out paying the price. That price was me being very rough and tired on the journey home. So when I got home I wanted something that was very quick, easy and healthy to eat and this recipe ticks all the right boxes. It’s very low in fat, it contains oily fish and is so quick to make that it only take as long as it does your brand of dry pasta to cook. Not everybody like anchovies, but they break down in the sauce and the strong flavour is reduced by the other ingredients.

Ingredients (serves 4)

300g spaghetti

1 clove of garlic finely chopped

1 red chilli

1 tin anchovies – save the oil

400g tinned tomatoes

2tbsp capers

2tbsp sliced black olives

grated parmesan (optional)

Method

Put the spaghetti into a pan of boiling water and cook for the time on the packet (normally about 12 minutes)

Add the oil from the tinned anchovies to another pan, add the garlic and chilli and gently fry for about 1 minutes, ensuring you don’t burn the garlic

Add the anchovies and stir into chilli and garlic and fry for another minute.

Add the tinned tomatoes, capers and black olives and bring to a gentle boil and cook until the pasta is finished, stirring occasionally.

Drain the pasta and place it back into the pan. Pour in the puttanesca sauce and stir and serve in bowls and sprinkle on the parmesan cheese.

