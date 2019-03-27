Pasta Bake

Penne pasta baked in a spicy tomato sauce with a delicious cheesy topping.

Ingredients:

Pasta:

240 grams / 8 oz uncooked pasta penne

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 litres Water

Arrabbiata Sauce:

60 grams / 2 oz pre cooked sweet corn kernels

60 grams / 2 oz mixed peppers red /green / yellow diced

1 small onion finely diced

60 grams / 2 oz courgettes finely diced

250 ml passata (sieved tomatoes)

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

2 teaspoons dried Italian spice (oregano)

½ teaspoon black pepper powder

2 chillies finely chopped

1 clove garlic finely chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 oz cheddar cheese

Method:

1. In a pan heat the olive oil and add the onions and garlic. Sauté till translucent.

2. Add the passata and cook sauce for 2-3 minutes.

3. Add the peppers, sweet corn, courgettes to the tomato sauce and cook till vegetables are tender.

4. Add the salt and pepper, Italian spice, chillies and sugar and simmer sauce on low heat till sauce thickens. Remove from heat and keep aside.

5. Heat water in a large saucepan when it comes to boil, add 1 teaspoon salt and the penne pasta.

6. Reduce heat to simmer and cook pasta until al dente.

7. Drain the pasta and return it to saucepan, add 1 teaspoon olive oil and stir it into the pasta.Add the tomato sauce and mix well.

8. Transfer the pasta to an oven proof dish and top with the grated cheese. Place the dish under a preheated grill for 3-4 minutes until cheese melts and starts to brown.

Serve pasta with salad.

