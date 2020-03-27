Paneer and mixed vegetables stir fry

Lately, I have been using paneer in a lot of curries. This recipe is slightly different from my usual curries as the curry is dry and can be used to eat on its own, or inside a wrap like a sandwich.

Ingredients for 3-4 servings:

2 cups of cubed paneer

2 cups mixed vegetables (I used cauliflower, broccolli, carrots, peas)

2-3 tbls Olive Oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

Salt to taste

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp chili powder

1 tbls dhana jeeru ( a mixture of coriander and cumin powder)

2 tbls juice of fresh lemon or lime

Method:

Heat the oil and add the cumin seeds. Once the seeds go dark, add the paneer and stir it so that the oil coats the paneer. Lightly cook it stirring gently to avoid breaking the paneer cubes. Just allow them to brown ever so lightly.

2. Now all the prepared vegetables to the paneer and sprinkle the salt, turmeric, chili powder and dhana jeeru. Mix it well and allow to cook on a low heat with the lid on. If the curry feels too dry, add half a cup of boiling water to it.

3. Once the vegetables soften, add the lemon juice, take the wok off the heat and leave it covered for 5 minutes- to allow all the vegetables to continue cooking in their steam.

4. The curry is ready to serve with chappatis or rice. We like to have this as a filling for tortilla wraps.

