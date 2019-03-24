My last recipe was for crispy potato bhajias. If you are planning on entertaining and want to make bhajias as starters, it’s always nice to make a variety of bhajias. This recipe is for different variety of bhajia. The onion bhajis or bhajias you get in the supermarkets are very different to ones most Indians make at home. These onion bhajias are simple, easy and very quick to make. They are a perfect snack to have with a cup of tea in the winter or an ice cold drink in the summer.

Ingredients for 2 servings:

Time: 30 minutes

2 Medium Onions

1 cup chick pea flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ajwain (Carom seeds)

1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

Pinch of turmeric

Pinch of soda bicarbonate

Very small bunch of finely chopped coriander (optional)

1 teaspoon of a mixture of minced green chillies and ginger (optional)

Method:

1. Peel and slice the onions.

2. Mix the coriander, chillies and ginger mixture salt, pepper, ajwain and turmeric with the chick pea flour.

3. Add a quarter cup of water to this mixture and stir it well. The bhajia batter should be thick at this stage. You can always add add more water if you feel that the batter is too thick.

4. Keep this mixture aside 10 minutes.

5. Start to heat some oil in a wok. Turn the heat high, once the oil has heated, lower the heat. Check that the oil is hot by dropping a couple of drops of the batter in oil. If the batter rises quickly, the oil is ready.

6. Add the bicarbonate of soda, together with a teaspoon of hot oil from the wok to the batter and stir well. If the batter feels too thick – you can add a couple of tablespoons of water to the batter.

7. Dip one onion slice at a time into the bhajia batter and fry these onion bhajias at medium heat to allow them to cook well.

8. Enjoy them with any chutney.

