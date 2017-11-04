City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » On the Way to a Healthier Heart

On the Way to a Healthier Heart

Adam Shaw talks presents the Healthy Heart Academy. Get in touch directly if you have any heart-related issues or need some advice for your friends.

Welcome to The Healthy Heart Academy – Your Healthier Heart Resource
According to the World Health Organisation heart disease kills at least one person every 4.5 seconds.

Heart Disease is the biggest killer in the world.
This free, content packed Healthy Heart Academy video training series shows you how to identify the early warning symptoms of heart disease in you or your loved ones, giving you exercises that could slow down, stop or even reverse the process.

Avoid being one of these alarming statistics.

Do You Have a Healthy Heart?

Would you like to find out? If so, we can help you.

You can quickly and easily identify who is at risk of heart disease amongst your friends and loved ones and offer them tips and exercises that can really help them. Enter your name and e-mail now on the following page to access this invaluable, free resource now.

About Adam Shaw

Adam Shaw grew up within the grounds of a Psychiatric Hospital, where his parents worked and lived. Since commencing his own career as a health professional in 1992, he has qualified in several fields of health, including nursing, Reiki, NLP, Hypnosis and Vortex Healing. During his career he has worked with thousands of people with health challenges, journeying into the deeper-rooted realms of wellness. He has now created The Secrets of a Cardiac Nurse - The Prescription Doctors Don't Give, a step-by-step guide to better health and wellbeing and now shares his learnings through writing, speaking and events. He provides on-line resources via his website adamshaw.co. Follow Adam on Twitter @adam_shaw
