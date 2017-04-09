Oiling the Shears

No, I’m not giving myself a haircut.

Whenever you’re watching a cutter at work, you’ll see that from time to time he’ll open his shears and briskly run the blades through the back of his hair (that’s if he’s still got any, of course).

No, this isn’t some kind of weird tailor blade fetish. It’s just that one’s hair has just the perfect amount of oil in it to keep the blades finely lubricated. Not too much, not too little.

With this method there’s a lot less chance of spoiling the cloth with surplus oil, than if you used the more conventional oilcan.

The thing is, we dont know we’re doing it half the time, so it can all look a little strange.

But now you know.

[PS:] If you’re new to this site you may not know this, but those shears I’m holding actually have quite an interesting little history behind them. If you’re feeling curious, you can go here and read it.

Image reproduced from englishcut.com

© 2017 – 2016, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: