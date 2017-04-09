Oiling the Shears
No, I’m not giving myself a haircut.
Whenever you’re watching a cutter at work, you’ll see that from time to time he’ll open his shears and briskly run the blades through the back of his hair (that’s if he’s still got any, of course).
No, this isn’t some kind of weird tailor blade fetish. It’s just that one’s hair has just the perfect amount of oil in it to keep the blades finely lubricated. Not too much, not too little.
With this method there’s a lot less chance of spoiling the cloth with surplus oil, than if you used the more conventional oilcan.
The thing is, we dont know we’re doing it half the time, so it can all look a little strange.
But now you know.
[PS:] If you’re new to this site you may not know this, but those shears I’m holding actually have quite an interesting little history behind them. If you’re feeling curious, you can go here and read it.
Image reproduced from englishcut.com
© 2017 – 2016, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.
Related articles:
About Thomas Mahon
Thomas Mahon is one of the most experienced tailors on Savile Row with a list of clients including royalty, celebrities and business icons. Tom has almost thirty years experience of hand tailoring in Savile Row including five years at Savile Row’s most famous and respected tailor, Anderson & Sheppard.
His clients experience the traditions and expertise of the finest bespoke tailoring available today using a soft and unstructured style typical of Anderson & Sheppard. His workshop is based at Warwick Hall in Cumbria and also meets clients at his office in London, Tom also makes regular trips to visit his growing international client base in Europe, the USA and further afield.
When not creating beautiful bespoke suits, travelling to see clients or sharing his sartorial advice with his internet followers, Tom enjoys teaching sailing and is the boats officer for the Sea Cadet Corps near his Cumbria home.
For the full story visit www.englishcut.com
Tagged savile row. Bookmark the permalink.