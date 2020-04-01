City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Oatmeal Cookies

Oatmeal Cookies

  By

Healthy and delicious oatmeal cookies that are chewy and delicious with a glass of cold milk.

Preparation time – 30 minutes
Cooking time – 25 minutes
Chilling  time – 30 minutes

Ingredients:

Dry Ingredients:

1 & ½ cups of rolled oats
1 cup wholewheat flour
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon bicarbonate of soda
½ cup chopped nuts
½ cup raisins or dried cranberries or dried blueberries
1 tablespoon almond halves for garnish

Wet Ingredients:

1 teaspoon vanilla essence
½ cup sunflower oil
½ cup honey
1 tablespoon flaxseed powder mixed with 2 tablespoons water (or 1 egg)
2 tablespoons golden syrup

 Method:

1. In bowl add all the dry ingredients and mix together.
2. In another bowl add the honey, oil, golden syrup, vanilla essence and mix together.
3. Add 2 tablespoons water to the powdered flax and beat together. Add this to the wet ingredients and mix thoroughly.
4. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and slowly add the wet mixture. Mix together to make dough. Add a little more flour if the mixture becomes too wet.
5. Bring the dough into a ball and cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
6. After 30 minutes divide the dough into walnut sized balls and place them on an oiled baking tray.
7. Using the flat bottom of a glass, press the walnut sized balls down to flatten them into cookie shapes about 5 mm thick. Press an almond half in the centre of each cookie.
8. Preheat oven to 350 º F / 180 º C. Bake cookies for 25 minutes till golden brown.

Transfer to a baking tray and allow to cool. Cookies should be golden brown with a soft chewy centre.

Serve with a cold glass of milk.

Other ideas: Replace raisins with chocolate chips or 1 tablespoon desiccated coconut.

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
One Response to Oatmeal Cookies

  1. Mina Joshi says:
    April 6, 2012 at 10:55 am

    Just made these for the Easter break and they turned out perfect!! Thanks for sharing the recipe.