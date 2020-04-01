Healthy and delicious oatmeal cookies that are chewy and delicious with a glass of cold milk.

Preparation time – 30 minutes

Cooking time – 25 minutes

Chilling time – 30 minutes

Ingredients:

Dry Ingredients:

1 & ½ cups of rolled oats

1 cup wholewheat flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

½ cup chopped nuts

½ cup raisins or dried cranberries or dried blueberries

1 tablespoon almond halves for garnish

Wet Ingredients:

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

½ cup sunflower oil

½ cup honey

1 tablespoon flaxseed powder mixed with 2 tablespoons water (or 1 egg)

2 tablespoons golden syrup

Method:

1. In bowl add all the dry ingredients and mix together.

2. In another bowl add the honey, oil, golden syrup, vanilla essence and mix together.

3. Add 2 tablespoons water to the powdered flax and beat together. Add this to the wet ingredients and mix thoroughly.

4. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and slowly add the wet mixture. Mix together to make dough. Add a little more flour if the mixture becomes too wet.

5. Bring the dough into a ball and cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

6. After 30 minutes divide the dough into walnut sized balls and place them on an oiled baking tray.

7. Using the flat bottom of a glass, press the walnut sized balls down to flatten them into cookie shapes about 5 mm thick. Press an almond half in the centre of each cookie.

8. Preheat oven to 350 º F / 180 º C. Bake cookies for 25 minutes till golden brown.

Transfer to a baking tray and allow to cool. Cookies should be golden brown with a soft chewy centre.

Serve with a cold glass of milk.

Other ideas: Replace raisins with chocolate chips or 1 tablespoon desiccated coconut.

