I am delighted to announce that my recipe Nut Roast Biryani has been published in Take a Break (issue 13) – My favourite magazine in the UK.

We all love this aromatic vegetarian Biryani, it is delicious !!

For the rice:

200g basmati rice

Salt to taste

Few whole spices like cloves, cinnamon and bay leaves

1 packet of nut roast mix

For the gravy:

1 tbs oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

1/2 tin of plum tomatoes (puréed)

2 tbs crushed green chillies and ginger

1 tbs red chilli powder

1/2 tbs ground turmeric

200g spinach, finely chopped

2 tbs

fresh chopped mint leaves

1 tbs garam masala

50ml single cream

1/2 tbs cardamom powder

Salt, to taste

For the topping

75ml single cream

1 tbs butter

7-8 threads saffron

Method:

1 Wash the rice 3-4 times with cold water and leave it to soak for 20-30 mins.

Add rice in a pan with whole spices and salt in a 500ml of boiling water.

Simmer, cook until al dente. Keep aside for later.

2 Cook the nut roast according to packet instruction. Leave it to cool and cut in squares.

3 Make the gravy. Heat the oil in a heavy bottom pan, add the onion and fry until light brown. Add the puréed tomatoes, chillies and ginger, red chilli powder and turmeric and cook until you can see oil at the side of the pan .

4 Add the spinach and mint and cook for 2-3 mins. Add the garam masala, cream,

cardamom powder and salt. Mix well and leave aside.

5 Preheat the oven to 190C/gas 5. Grease an ovenproof dish and spread the half the cooked rice to form one layer. Arrange the nut roast squares over the rice. Pour the gravy evenly over the top. Top with the remaining rice.

6 Heat 75ml cream with 1 tbs butter and the saffron threads. Simmer for 2-3 mins and pour over the layered biryani. Cover the biryani dish with a lid and bake for 15-20 mins. Serve hot with raita.

