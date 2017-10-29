Nut Brittle





Ingredients:

Mixed Nuts (Almonds, Pistachios, Cashew nuts) – 1 Cup

Poppy Seeds / Khus Khus – 2 tbsp

Cardamoms – 4 -5

Sugar – 1 Cup

Ghee Clarified Butter ( ghee)- 1 tbsp

Method:

1. Slice all mixed nuts. Powder the Cardamom seeds.

2. In a heavy bottomed pan, add ghee and sugar. On low heat melt the sugar.

3. When the sugar is melted and caramelized to a light brown color add the sliced mixed nuts, Khus Khus, and powdered cardamoms. Mix till nuts are coated well with the caramelized sugar.

4. Pour this mixture onto the back of a thali/ greased plate or on a rolling board.

5. Using the back side (flat side) of a cup, flatten the mixture like a thick chapatti or disc. You can use a rolling pin to roll the mixture. This has to be done very quickly as the mixture begins to harden as soon as it is removed from heat.

6. Before mixture begins to set score lines where you want to break the varo as this will make it easier to get uniform size pieces when set as Varo will break on the scored lines .

7. Leave the rolled Varo to set for some time.

Break into pieces and store in air tight containers