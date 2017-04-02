City Connect » Featured » No Strings Attached

No Strings Attached

  By Thomas Mahon | April 2, 2017 - 6:00 am |

strings attached

A little bit of trivia:

This beautiful length of pure silk lining arrived yesterday. Notice, and you can see that tiny white piece of string tied on the edge… lying over the yellow table.

That string was put there by the cloth merchant, to indicate a slight flaw in the silk weave. You can only just, just see the flaw in the photo- a tiny light thin line going across the fabric, perpendicular to the string.

It was a very minor flaw, but that’s how it works with the best merchants. Sometimes a piece of cloth will arrive at my door with a piece of string attached to it, and I won’t be able to see the flaw unless I look VERY hard, sometimes more than once.

But these cloth merchants are extremely strict with themselves, which is how it should be.

So when I need a perfect, flawless length of cloth for a job, I’ll say to the merchant, “Give me 3 metres, no strings attached.”

Yes, that is where the phrase “no strings attached” comes from. And yes, it’s still being used with its original meaning on Savile Row to this day.

Image reproduced from englishcut.com

About Thomas Mahon

Thomas Mahon is one of the most experienced tailors on Savile Row with a list of clients including royalty, celebrities and business icons. Tom has almost thirty years experience of hand tailoring in Savile Row including five years at Savile Row’s most famous and respected tailor, Anderson & Sheppard. His clients experience the traditions and expertise of the finest bespoke tailoring available today using a soft and unstructured style typical of Anderson & Sheppard. His workshop is based at Warwick Hall in Cumbria and also meets clients at his office in London, Tom also makes regular trips to visit his growing international client base in Europe, the USA and further afield. When not creating beautiful bespoke suits, travelling to see clients or sharing his sartorial advice with his internet followers, Tom enjoys teaching sailing and is the boats officer for the Sea Cadet Corps near his Cumbria home. For the full story visit www.englishcut.com
