A little bit of trivia:

This beautiful length of pure silk lining arrived yesterday. Notice, and you can see that tiny white piece of string tied on the edge… lying over the yellow table.

That string was put there by the cloth merchant, to indicate a slight flaw in the silk weave. You can only just, just see the flaw in the photo- a tiny light thin line going across the fabric, perpendicular to the string.

It was a very minor flaw, but that’s how it works with the best merchants. Sometimes a piece of cloth will arrive at my door with a piece of string attached to it, and I won’t be able to see the flaw unless I look VERY hard, sometimes more than once.

But these cloth merchants are extremely strict with themselves, which is how it should be.

So when I need a perfect, flawless length of cloth for a job, I’ll say to the merchant, “Give me 3 metres, no strings attached.”

Yes, that is where the phrase “no strings attached” comes from. And yes, it’s still being used with its original meaning on Savile Row to this day.

Image reproduced from englishcut.com

