Nan Khatai – Indian Spiced Shortbread

This week, Jagruti Dhanecha presents her new recipe on City Connect. Nan Khatai (Nan-khat-aa-ee) eggless biscuits originate from South Asia. They are extremley popular in India and Pakistan.

Light, slightly crispy and nutty flavoured cookies; they just melt in your mouth and they are perfect with your tea or coffee.

Delicate enough that it just crumbles … and that’s the way I like it.

Ingredients:

500 g plain flour

50g chickpea flour ( same as gram flour or Besan )

70g Semolina

220g caster sugar

1/2 tsp baking powder

400g ghee (room temperature) or unsalted butter

unsalted butter a few threads of saffron

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

few pistachio and almond silvers

Instructions:

Beat the ghee and sugar in a big bowl until fluffy.

Now add Flour, semolina, baking powder and all the spices (except the nuts).

Subsequently, bind everything into a dough.Pre-heat the oven (if you have a gas oven to gas mark 4-5) and make small balls and flatten them slightly.

Place the uncooked cookies on a greased line baking tray and make sure that you leave enough space between them.

Bake in a pre-heated oven for about 7-8 minutes.

Take the cookies out and place almonds and pistachios in the centre, return them to the oven and bake for another 7-8 minutes.

Remove the cookies from the oven and let them cool.

Once they have cooled down, store the biscuits in an completely air-tight container.

I hope you will enjoy this recipe. Many more recipes will follow soon and you can also visit my food blog at: www.jagrutidhanecha.com

© 2017 – 2016, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: