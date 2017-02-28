Nan Khatai – Indian Spiced Shortbread

This week, Jagruti Dhanecha presents her new recipe on City Connect. Nan Khatai (Nan-khat-aa-ee) eggless biscuits originate from South Asia. They are extremley popular in India and Pakistan.
Light, slightly crispy and nutty flavoured cookies; they just melt in your mouth and they are perfect with your tea or coffee.
Delicate enough that it just crumbles … and that’s the way I like it.
Ingredients:
- 500 g plain flour
- 50g chickpea flour ( same as gram flour or Besan )
- 70g Semolina
- 220g caster sugar
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 400g ghee (room temperature) or unsalted butter
- a few threads of saffron
- 1/2 tsp cardamom powder
- few pistachio and almond silvers
Instructions:
Beat the ghee and sugar in a big bowl until fluffy.
Now add Flour, semolina, baking powder and all the spices (except the nuts).
Subsequently, bind everything into a dough.Pre-heat the oven (if you have a gas oven to gas mark 4-5) and make small balls and flatten them slightly.
Place the uncooked cookies on a greased line baking tray and make sure that you leave enough space between them.
Bake in a pre-heated oven for about 7-8 minutes.
Take the cookies out and place almonds and pistachios in the centre, return them to the oven and bake for another 7-8 minutes.
Remove the cookies from the oven and let them cool.
Once they have cooled down, store the biscuits in an completely air-tight container.
I hope you will enjoy this recipe. Many more recipes will follow soon and you can also visit my food blog at: www.jagrutidhanecha.com
© 2017 – 2016, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.
I have been following Jagruti’s blog for a long time and have now got to know her really well. She is a very good cook and I love her style of writing as she always has a story to tell about her recipes. I am really looking forward to her recipes. Nice to see another Gujarati girl on your site.
Nice and easy to follow recipe. Thanks for sharing this. Look forward to more recipes from you in the future!
Thank you Cathy and Mina…:-)