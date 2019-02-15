Myths Behind the Use of Dietary Supplements and the Truth Behind Them

You might feel confused about whether you should take food supplements or not. You may think that they are beneficial for your health, but other people might tell you that they do not have any positive impact. Spreading false information online is prevalent these days, so you need to know what the myths are and the truths behind them so that you can make a sound judgment.

Myth #1: All food supplements receive FDA approval

Since most food supplements do not necessarily claim therapeutic benefits, they do not go to the FDA (Food and Drug Agency) for approval. You can find supplements on the market as soon as they get released, and the FDA will only enforce its role when someone reports any adverse effects caused by products. It is possible to remove the supplement from the market if it is proven to have such effects, so you need to be cautious about what you buy and stick with options that have positive reviews and an excellent reputation.

Myth #2: All supplements are the same

Although some supplements will claim that they contain all the nutrients your body needs, you need to check the percentages. Some nutrients present in a supplement might be in such small quantities that they are insignificant and therefore, you need to buy supplements that have an adequate amount of the required nutrients even if they only have a bit of everything else. You might need to consult your doctor to determine which nutrients are deficient in your body.

Myth #3: You can take as many supplements as you want

As with medicines, you need to follow the instructions when taking supplements, as toxicity could occur. Your body reacts in different ways to toxicity. For example, if you have too much Vitamin C, it can upset your stomach or if you have too much Vitamin B6, it can lead to neuropathy, which results in numbness or extreme pain.

Myth #4: Supplements are enough

Some people think that since they are getting nutrients from food supplements they do not need to have a balanced diet anymore. The reason why the term is called ‘supplement’ is that they will only supply what your body is missing, and should not be your primary source of nutrients. You need to eat balanced meals and take food supplements to supply what is missing.

Myth #5: Supplements are okay to take when you are on medication

You need to talk to your physician about this issue; as it is possible for some supplements to interfere with your medicines, depending on their nature. Your medication might become more or less effective, and unwanted side effects could occur because of the supplements, so you need to be cautious about choosing which ones to take.

There are plenty of quality supplements for men over 40 that are effective. Now that you understand the facts behind these myths, you might be convinced to try high-quality supplement options.

Image: Unsplash.com

