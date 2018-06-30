Beautiful, blue sea, golden sandy beaches, a hot spot for the rich and famous, the Côte d’Azur has it all. For me there is no better place on Earth, with its stunning coastline, desirable scenery and sumptuous ambience, this magical place captured my heart from an early age.

There are many different holiday options available to suit every budget and requirement, whether you like to be located on the coast in an elegant hotel or further inland in a stylish villa. Having spent many great family holidays in the South of France, my love of the Côte d’Azur, with its hot and sunny climate, gets deeper and stronger every year.

I have extremely fond childhood memories of holidaying in the South of France and my parents packing our Ford Marina full of all our holiday essentials. My sister and I packing our little suitcases and giggling as the excitement built, ready for the journey ahead and the anticipation of soon being in warmer climes. Now we take our young daughters back to the same location, so they can experience what the vibrant and majestic Côte d’Azur has to offer.

As we have a touring caravan, we enjoy staying on the many different and varied campsites available, most offering excellent facilities and superb locations. We always like to choose a campsite with a fairly big pool, as this is a definite must, requested from our daughters. Also a playground or activity area is good and a nice restaurant is handy for those warm evenings of dining out. Some campsites we have stayed at are within walking distance of the beach, others are not quite so near. This has never been a problem as we just hop in our car and take the short drive to the coast.

There are many different places to visit on the French Riviera once you arrive. There is fashionable Cannes with its Film Festival history, luxury shops, tempting pavement cafes and restaurants and extravagant hotels. Or the once quiet fishing village of Saint Tropez, now an impressive and popular destination, home to the rich and famous and boasting a gorgeous marina housing stunning yachts and pleasure cruises. Picture postcard houses line the harbour and charming eateries are in abundance, all serving delicious local cuisine. Why not take a trip to Monaco and take in the sights and sounds of the famous resort of Monte Carlo, another fabulous and luxurious place to visit. Not forgetting Nice, France’s extremely popular city, home to an impressive cathedral, amazing beaches and many delightful restaurants and cafes.

The French Riviera is home to some of the most amazing and delicious foods in the world. From the local markets offering fresh, local produce to gourmet masterpieces in flamboyant restaurants. A particular favourite of mine are the mussels cooked in various different sauces, accompanied by crispy French fries and warm crusty bread, all washed down with a sweet, cold glass of rose wine. Delicious! The large supermarkets are excellent also. They all have available a wide range of different foods and they are fairly inexpensive, especially the wine, this is where you’ll get a real bargain!

The affordability of staying in the Côte d’Azur does vary to some degree. If you want to stay on the coast and have panoramic views of the Med, then you can expect to pay high end prices. Alternatively, if there is a group of you, then renting a chalet or villa could be a cheaper option. If you have your own caravan, then you are spoilt for choice with the amount of gorgeous campsites available, with reasonably priced pitches. Most offering electric hook-up and in many cases offering super-pitches. These are larger pitches with constant availability of running water to and from your caravan, so never needing to take regular trips to fill up the aquaroll! Of course if you don’t have your own caravan or tent, you could always rent a mobile home, chalet or tent on the campsite, still at affordable rates.

So there are many different options available to suit all budgets. Whichever type of accommodation and resort you choose, I’m sure the Côte d’Azur, with its magical and captivating presence, will have something to offer everyone, making your stay one of the most memorable experiences of your life and it may just capture your heart too.

